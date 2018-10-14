Wike: No Regrets Supporting Tambuwal, But I'm Now With Atiku

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has said he has no regrets supporting Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, but will work towards ensuring that Atiku Abubakar, who eventually clinched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket, wins the 2019 general election.

He said he stood his ground on ensuring that Rivers State hosted the national convention of the PDP, stating that his decision was premised on the fact that Rivers State remains the home of PDP since 1999 and has made the party proud.

He also praised the efforts of Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP, stating that it was because of him the party is "alive today".

Wike, who called on Nigerians to support the candidature of Atiku, campaigned against the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that "If this same government returns in 2019, then Nigerians are digging their graves. The suffering now will be a child's play. That is why we must work for the good of our people".

According to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Wike spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday, during a Special Thanksgiving Service for the successful hosting of the PDP national convention.

He said: "I supported the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal fully. I have no regrets for my support for Tambuwal. But the party has made a choice and as a loyal party man, I stand by the choice of the party. I will support His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar to victory in 2019. That is what is called party loyalty.

"We must put our heads together to ensure that this bad government is sacked. We must ensure that this bad government goes in 2019. If this same government returns in 2019, then Nigerians are digging their graves. The suffering now will be a child's play. That is why we must work for the good of our people."

He also noted that the PDP will win in Rivers State, "despite the evil machinations of the APC Federal Government", stressing that he would "complete his mission in Rivers State through a resounding victory in 2019".

In his address, Secondus thanked the state government and people of Rivers State for hosting the "most successful convention in the history of Nigerian party politics", just as he charged security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work towards free and fair elections in 2019.