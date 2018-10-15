Bayelsa Youth March Against Cultism, Drug Abuse

Bodmas Kemepadei, convener of the group and leader of the Egbesu brotherhood, urged the youth to eschew cultism, drugs and social vices which affect the state negatively in terms of economic growth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2018

A coalition of Ijaw youth groups have taken to the streets of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to stage a protest against cultism, sea piracy, kidnapping, bloodshed, drugs and other crimes that are on the increase in the state.

The march started from the popular Tombia roundabout climax at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, as the group sensitised members of the public against anti-social vices, just as they called on Ijaw people to be united.

He said: "The message of Tompolo is that it is time for Ijaw youth to come together as one big family. The incessant and unending cult killings is worrisome; the youth that are dying are Ijaw people, and it is against our norms for an Ijaw man to kill a fellow Ijaw man. So, we say no to these vices constituting menace in our communities. We are calling on our brothers to give peace a chance. If there is unrest, then there can be no development.

"We are also calling on our brothers in the creeks to put an end to the consistent attacks on passengers and market boats, kidnapping and pipeline vandalism. We need peace in Ijaw nation if we must attract investors."

Aluzu Ebikebuna Augustine, Convener of Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network, said all hands must be on deck to fight against acts of violence among youth.

"The menace of cultism and drug abuse is not something to be left to government or a particular individual or group alone to combat; it is something worth showing our collective displeasure.

"We have come out to send a message to those who have sworn to make our state inhabitable, to tell them that cultism and drug abuse will only bring pain and grief. That is why PACON is here today to support this march being led by Bodmas Kemepadei and Egbesu brotherhood against cultism and drug abuse, in line with our sensitisation in secondary schools."

Representing the IYC was the treasurer of the central zone, Comrade Beledanyo Barass, who also spoke on the significance of the march.

His words: "Today, we are calling on all Ijaws to unite and try to resolve our internal issues as a family. We call for the total neglect of cutism, drug abuse, political thuggery and also for the immediate unconditional release of the Vice-chairman of Ijaw Youth Council, Comrade Amiebi Turner, and to also encourage our youths to build their capacity in small and medium enterprises."

Meanwhile, repentant cult leaders from different warring groups in the state and ex-agitators, who were also present at the rally, showed their willingness to embrace peace.

The convener, Bodmas kemepadei, thanked the Nigeria Police Force, Honourable Israel Sunny-Goli, Preye Oseke, Honourable Prince Jonah Gabriel, Chief Geoffrey Tare Pondi, High Chief Selky Torughedi, also known as 'Gen. Young Shall Grow' and other leaders, who contributed to making the event a success.



