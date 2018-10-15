Buhari Administration Has Zero Integrity, Says Atiku Campaign Spokesperson

"Their administration has zero integrity. They say one thing in the morning, they do another. First, they said they don’t even know the meaning of subsidy. Right now, they can’t explain to us who is paying subsidy or who is appropriating it."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2018

Segun Sowunmi, spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, has described the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari as having "zero integrity".

He stated this on Monday when he featured alongside Festus Keyamo, on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television.

Responding to Keyamo's claims that the present administration had performed excellently compared to that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, Sowunmi said: "I’m not exactly surprised when you asked them what they wanted to do for Nigeria, they had absolutely nothing to say. Whatever arguments they have now about fixing the economy is laughable. The economy ran into a slum because of the corruption under the Buhari-led administration.

"Their administration has zero integrity. They say one thing in the morning, they do another. First, they said they don’t even know the meaning of subsidy. Right now, they can’t explain to us who is paying subsidy or who is appropriating it. Now we’re finding out that $35 billion is somewhere lost within NNPC.

"Worse is that they go all over the world shaming the whole country, claiming that Nigeria is corrupt, even applauding other nations who call us 'fantastically corrupt'. There is no reason under earth for us in a democracy not to boot them out because they don’t even know what they’re doing.

"What makes them totally incompetent and unacceptable is that in the past three years, none of their ministers has been due for a change. How can they rejig their cabinet, when they don’t even know what they’re doing themselves?"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Primaries: APC Suspends Deputy Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Wike: No Regrets Supporting Tambuwal, But I'm Now With Atiku
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Makarfi, Hunkuyi In Fierce Battle Over Senatorial Slot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘Endorsement Not Part Of The Plan’ — Bishop Kukah Explains How He Initiated Obasanjo-Atiku ‘Reconciliation’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2019: Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On His Presence At Obasanjo, Atiku Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper EFCC Operatives Trail Fayose​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Gumi: Why I Attended Atiku, Obasanjo Reconciliation Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 2019: Atiku’s Costly Mistake By Enameguolo Orugbo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Presidency Disowns Names Of 50 Persons On Travel Ban
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Primaries: APC Suspends Deputy Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Northern Elders Speak On Atiku Choosing Peter Obi As Running Mate
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Wike: No Regrets Supporting Tambuwal, But I'm Now With Atiku
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Makarfi, Hunkuyi In Fierce Battle Over Senatorial Slot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Atiku And The Rise Of Peter Obi By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion As Vultures Gather On The Hills Of Abeokuta To Devour The Nigerian Carcass By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad