Buhari Administration Has Zero Integrity, Says Atiku Campaign Spokesperson

Segun Sowunmi, spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, has described the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari as having "zero integrity".

He stated this on Monday when he featured alongside Festus Keyamo, on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television.

Responding to Keyamo's claims that the present administration had performed excellently compared to that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, Sowunmi said: "I’m not exactly surprised when you asked them what they wanted to do for Nigeria, they had absolutely nothing to say. Whatever arguments they have now about fixing the economy is laughable. The economy ran into a slum because of the corruption under the Buhari-led administration.

"Their administration has zero integrity. They say one thing in the morning, they do another. First, they said they don’t even know the meaning of subsidy. Right now, they can’t explain to us who is paying subsidy or who is appropriating it. Now we’re finding out that $35 billion is somewhere lost within NNPC.

"Worse is that they go all over the world shaming the whole country, claiming that Nigeria is corrupt, even applauding other nations who call us 'fantastically corrupt'. There is no reason under earth for us in a democracy not to boot them out because they don’t even know what they’re doing.

"What makes them totally incompetent and unacceptable is that in the past three years, none of their ministers has been due for a change. How can they rejig their cabinet, when they don’t even know what they’re doing themselves?"