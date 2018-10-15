Only Way To Truly Honour Fela Is To Be Unapologetically Against Oppressors, Says Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, one of the sons of the late Afrobeats Icon, Fela Kuti has said everyone wants to be like the late musician “just because they want to smoke igbo and chase women", rather than promote the ideals of the late musician.

In a post on his Instagram page to celebrate the 80th posthumous birthday of his father, Seun Kuti said most rappers just mention Fela’s name to align with greatness, and that most of them often ignore the sacrifice the late singer made.

His words: "People will never understand you without going through the education you have tried to promote. Every Tom, Dick and Ashy is the new Fela, just because they want to smoke igbo and chase women. How about the sacrifice? How about duty?

"They want to be Fela and at the same time be the darlings of all the oppressors. All these new Fela’s and those possessed by his sprit hobnobbing with white supremacists; they think you are great because rappers mention your name. They don’t know that rappers mention your name so they can feel greatness. What do they know about sacrifice? What do they know about the trauma that first-hand violence has inflicted on our family? The blind leading the blind listening to the deaf speak! Happy 80th. The struggle intensifies!!!

“Una never ready!! The only way to stop being a victim is to become the enemy of your oppressor!! Franz Fanon! Una just dey vex say Una dey betray Una sef

"Fela sing against MKO una vote am. Fela sing against Obasanjo una vote am. Fela sing against Buhari una vote am. Now una go still vote for Atiku. Where is the love? Nigerian people, make una talk true na. Who’s fooling who? The only way to truly honour Fela is to be unapologetically against oppressors."

Fela is known for using his music to speak to government and the society. The singer is celebrated every year in a week-long event at the Afrika Shrine, Alausa, Lagos. This year, the celebration started on Monday October 15 and would last till October 21.