Police 'Detain' The Officers Who 'Shot' Abuja Woman

The Nigeria Police Force has detained an unspecified number of its officials over the killing of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja.

Although full details of her death are not clear at this time of this report, Akapson was murdered on the night of Saturday, October 13, 2018.

A statement by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, on Monday, noted that the Inspector General of police had ordered an investigation into the matter, while also commiserating with Akapson’s family on the death of their daughter.

The statement read: “The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

“The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.”