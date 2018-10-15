Troops 'Rescue' Five Women, Seven Children Abducted By Boko Haram

A joint operation featuring the Nigerian Army, Civilian Joint Task Force and some vigilantes have rescued 12 persons who were abducted by Boko Haram, the ARmy has said.

Comprising five women and seven children, they were "rescued" on Monday during a clearance operation in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The soldiers also "recovered" two locally-made dane guns and a first-aid box.

News of the rescue was disclosed via a tweet on the Army's official handle that read: "Troops of 121 Battalion in conjunction with members of Civilian Joint Task Force and some vigilantes on a clearance operation along Maiduguri Bama Pulka axis today 15 Oct 18 rescued 12 people (5 women and 7 children) who were abducted by BHT at Shave Village.

"During the operation, 2 BHT were neutralised. Items recovered include 2 locally made Dane Guns and a First Aid Box. The COAS has commended the gallant troops and directed them to continue with the clearance operations on other flanks."