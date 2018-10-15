We Did All We Could To Save Aid Worker Hauwa Liman, Says Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has expressed shock and sadness at the killing of another aid worker by Boko Haram on Monday, despite what it described as "actions taken by the government and the widespread appeal to save the young woman".

A statement issued in London on Monday by Segun Adeyemi, Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the killing as "dastardly, inhuman and ungodly", saying nothing can justify the shedding of the blood of innocent people.

Mohammed commiserated with the family of the aid worker and said the Federal Government did all within its powers to save her life.

His words: "It is very unfortunate that it has come to this. Before and after the deadline issued by her abductors, the Federal Government did everything any responsible government should do to save the aid worker.

"As we have been doing since these young women were abducted, we kept the line of negotiations open all through. In all the negotiations, we acted in the best interest of the women and the country as a whole.

''We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker. However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors."

He thanked all the friendly governments that have continued to work with Nigeria for the safe release of the abducted women, and the clerics across religious lines who have been pleading for their

release.