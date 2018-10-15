We're Gradually Coming Back To Our Senses On Politicians' Unfulfilled Promises, Say Traders

The National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has said it will no longer tolerate unfulfilled campaign promises by politicians.

Ken Ukaoha, President of the association, stated this on Monday at the public presentation of the 'Farmers Manifesto and Traders Charter Demands' in Abuja.

He restated the organisation's commitment to ensuring that buying of votes becomes a thing of the past.

His words: “We are gradually coming back to our senses to ask why promises made by politicians have not been fulfilled. Promises of 24-hour power supply to help the optimal performance of our businesses and free education at all levels are yet fulfilled. Also, promises of good roads to bring our harvested products from farm to the market and good health, among others, are not yet met.

“We are tired of bags of rice, salt and wrappers in exchange for our future and the future of our children. With our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on one hand and our instruments on the other hand, it is now time for politicians to make commitments and sign for us on what they will deliver within their four years tenure. We shall vote and hold them accountable to their signature."

He emphasised the need for politicians to embrace service to the people, while also calling for enabling environment for traders to run businesses successfully.

He said: “Other needs are capacity-building to meet the demands of the 21st century trading environment, and the harmonisation of taxes and charges meted on traders to curb multiple taxation and economy distortion."

In his address, Professor Clement Alawa, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Abuja, urged government at all levels to do more to match promises to action.

He also spoke on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and called on the government to ensure that the right steps are taken not to compromise on quality.

He noted the need to improve access to quality resources for farmers, stating that “our food products cannot be exported except we follow the standards to avoid rejection by the international community".