Akeredolu Sacks Sunshine Stars' Players, Technical Crew, Staff Over 'Poor Performances'

“It is on record that the team managed to escape relegation last season and ended up in the 18th position out of the 20 teams that participated at the just concluded football season," Yusuf-Ogunleye said. “However, the crisis that rocked the NFF during the season gave automatic ticket to all the teams for the new season and saved Sunshine Stars from being relegated. In view if these poor performances, it has become necessary to reposition the team for better performance during the forthcoming season."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

The players of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure have been sacked from the team by the Ondo State Government. 

Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, Commissioner for Youth Development and Sport, announced this through an electronic press statement issued in Akure on Tuesday. 

Mr. Yusuf-Oguleye said the mass sack also includes the team’s technical crew and all other supporting staff.

He disclosed that the mass sack in the Sunshine Stars Football Club was based on an order from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Following the directive of Mr. Governor to reposition Ondo State Football Agency for better performance and effective output, it has become necessary to dissolve the technical crew, technical pool staff and players of the Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure," he said.

“It is on record that the team managed to escape relegation last season and ended up in the 18th position out of the 20 teams that participated at the just concluded football season.

“However, the crisis that rocked the NFF during the season gave automatic ticket to all the teams for the new season and saved Sunshine Stars from being relegated. In view if these poor performances, it has become necessary to reposition the team for better performance during the forthcoming season."

According to Yusuf-Ogunleye, a new team would be set up and re-positioned under the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) for better performance and effective output.

Yusuf-Ogunleye appreciated the efforts and contributions of the affected staff to the team over the years and assured them that their entitlements would be paid.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Threat To Life Of Prince Akpan Ikim In Akwa Ibom State: A Petition Against Messrs Don Etim, Uyoh Nathaniel Alias Alhaji Or Baba One And Godswill Friday Nkamiang Alias Iniobong Or Placids
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Akpabio And The "Child Witch Commission"
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Desperate Women And Their Obscene Fashion
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion A Response To Dr. Michael J.K. Bokor’s: “Have Nigeria, South Africa, And Gabon Betrayed The African Union?”
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion “House help” Gone Bad: U.S. Convicts Another Nigerian Of Trafficking By Chika Oduah
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Sports Cameroon Soccer Star Samuel Eto'o Lashes Out At Reporter
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We Did All We Could To Save Aid Worker Hauwa Liman, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019: Atiku’s Costly Mistake By Enameguolo Orugbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Governor Ganduje Facing Impeachment As Kano Assembly Begins Probe Into Bribe Videos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Presidency Disowns Names Of 50 Persons On Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Fresh Trouble For Minimum Wage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Kachikwu: Nigeria Currently In Full-Blown Energy Crisis
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari Not In Charge, Running Govt By Proxy – Tambuwal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 2019: Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On His Presence At Obasanjo, Atiku Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I’m Going To EFCC With My Bedclothes, Pillowcase, Bible – Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Exam Malpractices: Fed Govt Charges Sen Adeleke, Four Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad