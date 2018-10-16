BBOG Members March Silently But Weep Openly To Protest Hauwa Liman's Execution

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

The BringBackOurGirls Movement staged a silent protest on Tuesday to mourn the murder of Hauwa Liman, an aid worker.

The protesters, who wore forlorn looks, marched from Unity Fountain to the gate of the presidential villa to protest the killing of the health worker by Boko Haram.

Co-convener of the group, Oby Ezekwezili, and other members wept openly as they marched in silence, bearing placards.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: 'We Failed Saifura, We Failed Hauwa, We Must Not Fail More', 'Leah Sharibu Must Not Be Forgotten', 'Humanitarian Aid Workers Are Not A #Target' and 'Alice Nggadah Must Be Rescued'.

Coordinator of the movement, Edith Yasin, who addressed journalists at the rally, said President Muhammadu Buhari had failed in his responsibility to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

She said: "Today is yet another dark day in our nation. The heartbreaking news of the death of Hauwa Liman comes as an extreme shock, which leaves us devastated by the deeply regrettable consequences of the government’s failure.

"Hauwa was a nurse working to save lives of the vulnerable in the North-East. She was a young lady who selflessly dedicated her life to serving humanity, as a staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross."

Yassin noted that nothing had changed regarding the engagement of the government on the issue raised during their last protest on September 19, 2018, adding that "President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign for the 2019 elections has further relegated the tragedy of the continuing captivity of our #ChibokGirls and other victims of terrorism to the background".

"It is condemnable that the same president who made the abduction of #ChibokGirls the epicentre of his campaign in the 2015 presidential election no longer remembers that 112 children of his poor citizens are still languishing in the den of terrorists despite his many pledges to rescue them.

"Mr President, our Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and the two remaining Rann women aid workers deserve your evident prioritisation."

The group asked the President to review his priorities, noting that his current mandate places a constitutional duty on the security of lives of all citizens above personal interest of his re-election.

They also urged the President to respond to the plea of Alice and secure her release.

