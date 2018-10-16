Boko Haram Killed One Hauwa Liman, But Another One is Alive... And Angry

The killing of healthcare worker Hauwa Liman by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram (even though it hates to be identified as one), on Monday was devastating news to Nigerians and the international aid community.
The 24-year-old nurse and student of Health Education at the University of Maiduguri was among the three aid workers abducted by the insurgents in an attack on a heavily-guarded military facility in the small town of Rann, Borno State on March 1, 2018.
Aside Liman, the insurgents also abducted Alice Loksha Ngaddah, a nurse and mother of two, and Saifura Husseini Ahmed, a midwife. They killed four soldiers and four policemen as well.
Ngaddah’s aged mother died unexpectedly in April as a result of the trauma of her daughter’s abduction, while Saifura was killed in September.
In publishing the story, some blogs and newspapers — SaharaReporters not included — went online to source the photo of the slain aid worker, but they got the wrong one.
No one would have thought there were two not-too-dissimilar Hauwa Limans, but that’s exactly what has happened. And the Hauwa Liman, who is alive and whose picture has been wrongly used, is very displeased.
See her tweet below:
DISCLAIMER........................— Hauwa Liman (@HAUWALIMAN682) October 16, 2018
WRONG PICTURES
POOR JOURNALISM
LACK OF DUE DILIGENCE
So they just Google and select any picture that suits them...
To show the news we are fed is just COPY AND PASTE..All those that posted used only these 2 pictures.
I weep for Nigeria!!! pic.twitter.com/1CrhszNF7u