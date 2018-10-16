Boko Haram Killed One Hauwa Liman, But Another One is Alive... And Angry

The killing of healthcare worker Hauwa Liman by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram (even though it hates to be identified as one), on Monday was devastating news to Nigerians and the international aid community.

The 24-year-old nurse and student of Health Education at the University of Maiduguri was among the three aid workers abducted by the insurgents in an attack on a heavily-guarded military facility in the small town of Rann, Borno State on March 1, 2018.

Aside Liman, the insurgents also abducted Alice Loksha Ngaddah, a nurse and mother of two, and Saifura Husseini Ahmed, a midwife. They killed four soldiers and four policemen as well.

Ngaddah’s aged mother died unexpectedly in April as a result of the trauma of her daughter’s abduction, while Saifura was killed in September.

In publishing the story, some blogs and newspapers — SaharaReporters not included — went online to source the photo of the slain aid worker, but they got the wrong one.

No one would have thought there were two not-too-dissimilar Hauwa Limans, but that’s exactly what has happened. And the Hauwa Liman, who is alive and whose picture has been wrongly used, is very displeased.

See her tweet below: