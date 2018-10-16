BREAKING: Fayose Absent As Fayemi Is Sworn In As Ekiti Governor

Fayemi was sworn in at exactly 12:24pm, shortly after his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, had taken his own oath of office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has been sowrn in as Governor of Ekiti State.

He was sworn in at exactly 12:24pm, shortly after his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, had taken his own oath of office.

Ayodedele Fayose, his predecessor, was absent at the ceremony, having previously said he would hand over the instruments of office to the Head of Service (HoS), Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, and the Government House and the Governor’s Office complexes to Police Commissioner Bello Ahmed on Sunday, as he would be in Abuja answering the summons of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC).

Fayemi returns to a seat he vacated four years ago, having previously been Governor of the state between 2010 and 2014.

He was declared winner of the July 2018 Ekiti State governorship election, on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Idowu Olayinka, the Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, who said he polled 197,459 votes to beat Professor Olusola Eleka, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 178,121 votes. 

Fayemi, therefore, won by a margin 19, 338 votes.

PDP won only in Emure, Efon and Ikere, while APC cleared the remaining 13 local governments.

As of the time of filing in this report, Fayemi was on a parade round the swearing-in ground, waving and acknowledging cheers from his supporters

