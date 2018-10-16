Despite Court Ruling Cancelling Primaries, Tonye Cole Picks Deputy For Rivers Gov Election

Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has chosen Victor Tombari Giadom as his running mate for the 2019 election, despite the recent ruling by a High Court cancelling all primaries conducted by the party in the state.

Chris Finebone, the state publicity secretary of the party, announced the choice of Giadom while briefing the top hierarchy of the APC at a meeting in Port Harcourt.

A statement on the decision read: "Victor Giadom is the incumbent Deputy National Secretary of the APC and a member of the party's National Working Committee, (NWC). He was a former Executive Chairman of Gokana Local Government and later served as Commissioner for Works in the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration in Rivers State from 2011 to 2015. He also served as the Director-General of the Greater Together Governorship Campaign Organisation of APC in 2015.

“The choice of Victor Giadom as my running mate was arrived at after a careful and exhaustive consideration of an array of equally notable personalities in the party. He came out tops on all considerations especially his unalloyed and untainted loyalty, unrelenting hard work and invaluable experience as a former outstanding local government chairman, former Commissioner for Works, former Governorship Campaign DG and presently a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, APC.”

Victor Giadom is an Ogoni man from the same council area as the factional governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, who is contesting the legality of the party primaries and the state working committee led by Flag Amachree as chairman.