Hauwa Liman's Horrific Execution Is A War Crime, Says Amnesty International

“With yet another horrific killing of a humanitarian worker, Boko Haram has again demonstrated its brazen disregard for life," Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said in a statement. "Hauwa Liman was providing desperately-needed humanitarian services to people affected by the conflict in the northeast of Nigeria. Her killing is a war crime. Under international humanitarian law, all aid workers must be protected from attack."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

The humanitarian agency, Amnesty International, has expressed igrief over the gruesome execution of health worker Mohammed Liman on Monday by Boko Haram.

The organisation expressed deep concerns over Hauwa's "horrific execution" and called on the relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators do not go unpunished.

"Hauwa Liman was providing desperately-needed humanitarian services to people affected by the conflict in the northeast of Nigeria. Her killing is a war crime. Under international humanitarian law, all aid workers must be protected from attack.

"Hauwa Liman was providing desperately-needed humanitarian services to people affected by the conflict in the northeast of Nigeria. Her killing is a war crime. Under international humanitarian law, all aid workers must be protected from attack.

“Boko Haram must immediately and unconditionally release the remaining health worker, Alice Loksha. As news of these grizzly killings emerges, the Nigerian authorities must re-double their efforts to rescue the hundreds of civilians still detained by Boko Haram, including 15-year-old Leah Sharibu, who was abducted from her school in Dapchi town, and the remaining Chibok girls.

“All those responsible for war crimes and other human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria must be brought to justice in a fair trial.”

Hauwa was one of the three health workers abducted by Boko Haram in March 2018 during a raid on a military facility in Rann, Kala Balge, an area heavily affected by violence.

Before her murder, one of the health workers, aifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, was executed by the sect in September.

