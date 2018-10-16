JUST IN: Fayose Arrives EFCC Headquarters In ‘EFCC I’m Here’ Branded T-Shirt

Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, is now at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Fayose announced his arrival at the EFCC headquarters at exactly 1:43pm on Tuesday, writing on Twitter: “I'm now in the custody of EFCC. While I'm here, my media aide, @OlayinkaLere will operate this twitter handle. Thank you.”

While still in office, Fayose was accused of corruption by the EFCC. The agency attempted to begin his back then, but Fayose consistently maintained that he would answer no queries until he has had his last day in office.

Before turning himself in on Tuesday, he taunted public officials in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to submit themselves to EFCC grilling has he would do today.

“In few minutes, I will be at the EFCC Old Office, Wuse 2, Abuja,” he tweeted.

“I'm a man who stands by his words and I hope that after today, those President Buhari's men that have been accused of corruption will also be bold enough to submit themselves to the @officialEFCC.”