Lucky Ighoyota Named PRO Of Sowore 2019 Campaign/TakeItBack Movement

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

Following a successful national congress that led to the emergence of Omoyele Sowore as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress party, Lucky Ighoyota has been selected as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Sowore 2019 Campaign/TakeItBack Movement.

Ighoyota will be responsible for ensuring that the agenda of the TakeItBack Movement and the authentic voice of its presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, is consistently placed before Nigerians.

A seasoned politician and strategist, Ighoyota holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geology and a Master's in Energy and Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka.

He is a Consultant Petroleum Accountant/Economist and a remarkably articulate social critic with a strong zest for an egalitarian society.

"As the Sowore2019 campaign forges ahead towards Aso Rock, Ighoyota will be an integral part of the Publicity and media team," said Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, Director, PR, Media and Communications, Sowore 2019/African Action Congress Party.

"The TakeItBack team continues to recruit and work with excellent young men and women in the struggle for a greater Nigeria. Nigeria MUST progress!"

 

