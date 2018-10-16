NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone

"The QRS team of the Command on October 15 arrested one Dele who was pretending as a madman at Isikan area of Akure with Itel phone," Pedro Awili, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, said. "When our men arrested him and checked his mobile phone after some few seconds, he got a payment alert of N1.5 million into his account. Immediately the alert entered, he forcefully collected the mobile phone and smashed it on the floor."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

A rampaging tout pretending to be a mad man has been apprehended for alleged kidnapping in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The culprit, simply identified as Dele, was nabbed on Monday around the Isikan area in the capital city. 

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the supposedly mad man, who kept wandering the area alone, was suspected to be in possession of a "mobile phone" while acting funny. 

The witness, who asked not to be named, disclosed that the action aroused the interest of residents of the vicinity, who immediately called for active vigilance. 

He said the culprit was quickly surrounded and handed over to the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Pedro Awili, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, confirmed his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Awili said the culprit was handed to the Corps' Quick Respons Squad (QRS) for immediate arrest.  

He later paraded the arrested culprit and seven other criminals for various offences before journalists at the command's Alagbaka office. 

"The QRS team of the Command on October 15 arrested one Dele who was pretending as a madman at Isikan area of Akure with Itel phone," he said.

"When our men arrested him and checked his mobile phone after some few seconds, he got a payment alert of N1.5 million into his account.

"Immediately the alert entered, he forcefully collected the mobile phone and smashed it on the floor. We went to repair the mobile phone to know and ascertain the person that sent the money to him and the persons he is working for." 

The Ondo NSCDC boss said culprit belongs to a gang of serial kidnap syndicate terrorizing people and innocent residents of the state. 

He vowed that the command would investigate the case to a conclusion and ensure justice is properly served on the culprit and his cohorts in the state.

He advised the public to cooperate with the security agencies by giving the command timely and accurate information capable of leading to the arrest of criminal elements in the state. 


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Seven Things You Should Know About Buhari’s Controversial Executive Order No 6
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayose To Arrive EFCC Headquarters ‘In A Few Minutes’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Fayose Arrives EFCC Headquarters In ‘EFCC I’m Here’ Branded T-Shirt
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Exam Board 'Cannot Guarantee Authenticity' Of Fake Certificate Obtained From SUBEB
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police 'Detain' The Officers Who 'Shot' Abuja Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Double Trouble For Dino Melaye, As Police Declare Him Wanted in Kogi, Abuja
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We Did All We Could To Save Aid Worker Hauwa Liman, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Governor Ganduje Facing Impeachment As Kano Assembly Begins Probe Into Bribe Videos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019: Atiku’s Costly Mistake By Enameguolo Orugbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Presidency Disowns Names Of 50 Persons On Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Fresh Trouble For Minimum Wage
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Kachikwu: Nigeria Currently In Full-Blown Energy Crisis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari Not In Charge, Running Govt By Proxy – Tambuwal
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Names Saraki DG, Atiku Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 presidency: Why Atiku Should Step Down For Me – Presidential Candidate, Adesanya-Davies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption I’m Going To EFCC With My Bedclothes, Pillowcase, Bible – Fayose
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad