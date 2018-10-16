NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone

A rampaging tout pretending to be a mad man has been apprehended for alleged kidnapping in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The culprit, simply identified as Dele, was nabbed on Monday around the Isikan area in the capital city.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the supposedly mad man, who kept wandering the area alone, was suspected to be in possession of a "mobile phone" while acting funny.

The witness, who asked not to be named, disclosed that the action aroused the interest of residents of the vicinity, who immediately called for active vigilance.

He said the culprit was quickly surrounded and handed over to the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Pedro Awili, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, confirmed his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Awili said the culprit was handed to the Corps' Quick Respons Squad (QRS) for immediate arrest.

He later paraded the arrested culprit and seven other criminals for various offences before journalists at the command's Alagbaka office.

"The QRS team of the Command on October 15 arrested one Dele who was pretending as a madman at Isikan area of Akure with Itel phone," he said.

"When our men arrested him and checked his mobile phone after some few seconds, he got a payment alert of N1.5 million into his account.

"Immediately the alert entered, he forcefully collected the mobile phone and smashed it on the floor. We went to repair the mobile phone to know and ascertain the person that sent the money to him and the persons he is working for."

The Ondo NSCDC boss said culprit belongs to a gang of serial kidnap syndicate terrorizing people and innocent residents of the state.

He vowed that the command would investigate the case to a conclusion and ensure justice is properly served on the culprit and his cohorts in the state.

He advised the public to cooperate with the security agencies by giving the command timely and accurate information capable of leading to the arrest of criminal elements in the state.



