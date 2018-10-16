Ondo Workers, Pensioners Shut Down Govt Office Over Salary Arrears

Chanting solidarity songs, the government workers demanded explanation for the delay in the payment of their arrears and bonuses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

 

Civil servants in Ondo State have paralysed government activities at the Governor's Office in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest the non-payment of their accumulated salary arrears.

Chanting solidarity songs, the government workers demanded explanation for the delay in the payment of their arrears and bonuses. 

The protesting workers were led by leaders of organised labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state. 

Pensioners also joined the protesting workers to lament their "languishing in abject poverty" over the non-payment of their entitlements. 

They displayed placards, which had various inscriptions such as 'Gratituties from 2012 to Date Yet to Be Paid', 'Arakurin Akeredolu Should Have Mercy on Pensioners'; 'The Governor Has Refused to Grant Audience to Pensioners Since He Came on Board', '33% Pension Increase Approved by the FG Since 2014 Yet to Be Implemented', among others.

SaharaReporters can report that the protesting workers barricaded the routes leading to the Alagbaka Government Office in Akure, and shut down the entrance gates.

However, a government official hinted our correspondent that the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was currently out of the state.  

On Monday, the workers had accused the Akeredolu-led government of fixing the Paris Club Refund accruable to the state into a private account.

The workers, through the organised labour leaders, alleged that the fund was deposited in one of the banks in the state in order to yield profit for the state government.  

They also accused the state's Accountant-General of conniving with Akeredolu on paying the funds into a fixed deposit account.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Begins Verification, Data Capture Ahead of N22.5bn Payment To Ex-Nigeria Airways Staff
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Ondo Judiciary Workers To Call Off Four-Month-Old Strike This Week
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS ‪Sacked Cabin Crew Slams N5 Billion Suit On Virgin Atlantic Airways
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa Government And Labor Unions Reach A Compromise On Payment Of Salaries, Pensions
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Fuel Hike: Ondo Civil Servants, Residents, Others Shun NLC Rally
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Government Workers Union Meeting Ends in Deadlock, Negotiations To Resume Thursday
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram We Did All We Could To Save Aid Worker Hauwa Liman, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019: Atiku’s Costly Mistake By Enameguolo Orugbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: Dasuki, Ladoja, Kalu, Bafarawa, Fani-Kayode, Akala, Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel Are On FG's Travel Ban
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Governor Ganduje Facing Impeachment As Kano Assembly Begins Probe Into Bribe Videos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Presidency Disowns Names Of 50 Persons On Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Fresh Trouble For Minimum Wage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Kachikwu: Nigeria Currently In Full-Blown Energy Crisis
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari Not In Charge, Running Govt By Proxy – Tambuwal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 2019: Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On His Presence At Obasanjo, Atiku Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I’m Going To EFCC With My Bedclothes, Pillowcase, Bible – Fayose
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Exam Malpractices: Fed Govt Charges Sen Adeleke, Four Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad