Paul Allen, Co-founder Of Microsoft, Is Dead

Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, has passed on.

He died on Monday at the age of 65, following complications arising from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

On October 1, 2018, Allen had revealed via a tweet that his lymphoma had returned.

The tweet read: "Some personal news: Recently, I learned the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma I battled in 2009 has returned. I’ve begun treatment & my doctors are optimistic that I will see a good result. Appreciate the support I’ve received & count on it as I fight this challenge."

He founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, years after the two met as student-colleagues at a private school.

A statement on his passing by Microsoft Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, read: "Paul Allen's contributions to our company our industry, and our community are indispensable. As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences,and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world".