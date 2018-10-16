Senate Approves N53bn For Security Agencies Towards Conduct Of 2019 Elections

A total of N53 billion was approved for the Office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies for the supervision of the general elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2018

The Senate has approved the budget for security agencies for the 2019 elections.

The approval was granted during the Senate's plenary session on Tuesday, after a report was presented by Senator Goje Danjuma for the Committee on Appropriations on the budget of security agencies for the 2019 general election.

Senator Bassey Akpan seconded the motion for the Senate to receive and consider the report.

At one of its sessions last week, the Senate had also aproved N189 billion for the conduct of the 2019 general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

SaharaReporters, New York

