Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council

The Yoruba Restoration Group (YRG) has described the constitution of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as an indication of the party’s disdain for the Southwest.

On Monday, PDP named Senate President Bukola Saraki as the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.

According to a statement on Monday by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP spokesman, Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, is Zonal Coordinator for the North-West; Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe State, is the North-East Zonal Coordinator; Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, is the Zonal Coordinator for North-Central; David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, holds the position for South-East, while Nyesom Wike is for South-Southand Ayodele Fayose is for the South-West region.

Barrister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) was named as Chairman, Legal Matters, while Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, is the Chairman, Fund Raising.

However, in a press statement on Tuesday, signed by its convener, Comrade Daud Jokotola, the YRG chided the party for always "thinking low" of the region despite its huge voting population.

“Ever since Chief Obasanjo left the PDP, the party has continued to treat south-westerners as outcast,” read the statement.

“It is on record that we only became the Speaker of the House of Representatives by chance during the Yar'Adua administration and ever since then, the PDP, in what looks like a sort of coup, has taken every leadership position meant for us to other regions.

"In 2017 when the chairmanship of the party was zoned to the region by a committee set up by the party itself, they took that position from us and gave it to the South-South.

"In the newly constituted campaign council of the party for the 2019 presidential election, the same party thought so low of us to drag us to merely regional coordinator.

"While we have no issues with the South-East being the vice presidential candidate and have taken the decision in good faith as a contribution to national unity, we will not stand back and allow this open desecration of our honour continue.

"We wish to make it clear to the leadership of the party that in spite of the misrule of the APC administration, the party is not treating us as an outsider and no matter how bad it is our son is the Vice President there.”