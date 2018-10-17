14-seater Commercial Bus Plunges Into River In Rivers

An eyewitness said water covered a stretch of the road and a bridge at Okogbe/Mbiama area, making it difficult for the bus driver to navigate, which resulted in the mishap.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2018

East-West Road Daily Post

The Rivers State Police Command have confirmed that a mini 14-seater commercial bus has plunged into a river along East-West road in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

Nnamdi Omoni, the Police spokesman, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that eight persons have been rescued and were receiving treatment at a nearby hospital in the area.

He said: “I can confirm to you that a 14-seater bus plunged into a river in Ahoada West. The driver of the bus lost control before the bus fell into the river. Eight persons have been rescued, while the bus has been recovered and taken to Akinima Police Station. Those rescued have been taken to a nearby hospital.

“The bus was traveling from Port Harcourt to Yenagoa when the incident happened and the search is still on to know if there are other passengers left in the river."

SaharaReporters, New York

