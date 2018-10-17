After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC

Reacting on the development, Sani Yakubu (APC-Gudu) said the member had been hobnobbing with the PDP for long, “so this defection has not come to us as a surprise”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2018

Muhammad Bashir, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly who lost his bid to secure the All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives, has dumped the party.

Bashir made his defection known on the floor of the assembly on Wednesday in Sokoto. He said that he hds now shifted loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to NAN, Bashir was beaten in the primary election for Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency by Abubakar Yabo.

“I wish to formally announce my defection from the APC to PDP as provided by Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Reacting on the development, Sani Yakubu (APC-Gudu) said the member had been hobnobbing with the PDP for long, “so this defection has not come to us as a surprise”.

Yakubu disclosed that even after Bashir lost the ticket for the federal constituency, the APC still gave him a return ticket to the state Assembly.

“We wish him well in his new political party, and want to assure APC members in his constituency that his departure will translate into huge success for our party,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Our Grouse About Obi’s Choice, By Governors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity ‘Kukah No Longer Fit To Sit On National Peace Committee’
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Begins Probe Of $3.5bn Subsidy Funds Being Managed By 'Only Two People In NNPC'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N4.6b Slush Funds: EFCC Detains Fayose
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Senator Jibrin Reveals How Bribe-Taking Videos Will Affect Ganduje’s Second Term Bid
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International For The First Time Ever, A Woman Is Leading The US Army's Largest Command
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Yoruba Group Kicks Against South-West’s Role In Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ibori Loses Bid To Reverse 13-Year Jail Term By UK Court For £50m Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Travel Ban: Omisore Speaks On Being Included In Buhari’s 50-Man List
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Our Grouse About Obi’s Choice, By Governors
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad