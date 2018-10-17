Anti-corruption Crusaders Protest Non-passage of Whistleblower Protection Bill, Present 360 Whistles To Lawmakers

The leader of the group, Sina Odugbemi, said they were at the National Assembly to remind the lawmakers of the need to join forces in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2018

A coalition of anti-corruption crusaders led by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA)  has called on the National Assembly to work towards the passage of the Whistleblower Protection and other Anti-corruption bills. The group also presented 360 whistles to lawmakers.

He said: "You know as well as we do that corruption is an enemy to socio-political and economic development of any country. Corruption reduces public revenue with direct consequences to healthcare delivery, education and other social infrastructure. Corruption does not only serve to fuel the flame of terrorism, it most dangerously retards the wheel of peaceful coexistence among citizens."

Odugbemi applauded the House for its prompt response to the need to fight corruption in the country by initiating bills geared towards invigorating the ongoing war against corruption.

He, however, challenged the lawmakers to go a step further by ensuring that the bills were passed and signed into law before the end of this administration.

The protesters used the occassion to present  360 free brand whistles to each member of the House of Representatives and 109 red band whistles for each member of the Senate.

The House of Representatives Committee on anti-corruption, Hon. Kayode Ayodele, who received the protesters assured them that it will continue to work for the passage of all relevant bills that will give contribute to winning the war against corruption.

He further informed the protesters that the 8th Assembly has done a lot in the passage of the bills that will help in the fight against corruption, including the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill 2017 and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill 2016 which he said are awaiting the assent by the president.
 

