Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate

by John Owen Nwachukwu, DailyPost Oct 17, 2018

A 180-member caucus of former National Assembly lawmakers from the South East region has insisted that the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, was the best choice as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A former member of the House of Representatives and spokesman of the caucus State, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, made the ex-lawmakers’ position known when he briefed newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He also lauded the former Vice President’s foresight in choosing Obi as his running mate.

The 180-member caucus noted with dismay the “needless and unhealthy controversies so far generated by Obi’s nomination,” which “must be nipped in the bud to stop further embarrassment.”

It, however, added that the greatest challenge facing Nigeria remains “the removal of the current retrogressive All Progressives Congress (APC) led government and the enthronement of an inclusive government committed to good governance, federal character and restructuring, which Atiku/Obi ticket represents.”

“We commend the vision and foresight of Atiku Abubakar in choosing former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi as his running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

“Our son, Peter Obi, is a befitting and worthy partner of the ticket because of his track record of performance, financial discipline and prudent management of resources.

“The entire Igbo nation at home and in the Diaspora are excited and have resolved to support and vote for Atiku/Obi massively in the 2019 polls.

“We call on Nigerians and the international community to give their support to Atiku/Obi ticket for the great prospect for Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“We therefore, plead with our brothers and sisters who may have reacted negatively to the choice of Obi to sheathe their swords and throw their weights behind the ticket in the herculean task of removing this clueless APC led government,” the caucus noted

