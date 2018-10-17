For The First Time Ever, A Woman Is Leading The US Army's Largest Command

Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson has broken a major public record as the first woman to lead the largest command in the United States Army.

According to CNN, it's a first for the US Army Forces Command, or FORSCOM, for the command, which represents 776,000 soldiers and 96,000 civilians.

Richardson's records with the US Army date back to 1986, and in 2012, she became the first female Deputy Commanding General for the 1st Cavalry Division, known as 'America's First Team'.

She became second in command to Gen. Robert B. Abrams, when she was named the first female Deputy Commanding General of FORSCOM in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the US Army reported.

Her elevation to the current position comes after Abrams announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving his position to become Commander of the US Armed Forces Korea.

