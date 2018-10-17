Travel Ban: Omisore Speaks On Being Included In Buhari’s 50-Man List

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the just concluded election in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has said that he has no case of corruption in any court or with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The former Deputy Governor said this in reaction to the Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association, a group that berated the President Muhammadu Buhari government for excluding Omisore and Senator Musiliu Obanikoro from the travel ban list issued against 50 prominent Nigerians.

The former Osun State Deputy Governor, spoke in a statement issued by his media aide, Jide Fakorede, on Tuesday.

Omisore said the YYSA was “a faceless group” which he said was being used by some politicians who “are not happy” with the role he played during the rerun election in Osun State.

The statement continued, “This fictitious group is a creation of those who were not happy with the recent political developments in Osun State and who, obviously, do not mean well for the state but only trying to mutilate the high integrity of Senator Omisore.

“We have no doubt of the existence of some failed politicians who have scores to settle with the former Osun State deputy governor but are now feeling frustrated with his continuous rise in the political firmament of the country, despite all their ”pull him down” effort.

“This set of persons represents retrogression, deliberate falsehood and underdevelopment. Again, they have failed.

“Let’s face the facts squarely: Senator Iyiola Omisore was wrongly accused in 2016 and he surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation and was given a ‘clean bill of health’ by the anti-graft body after a thorough investigation.

“It is on record that no case was instituted against him in any court of our land and neither was he arraigned before any court. He has been enjoying his freedom and has even presented himself for election into public office, passing through all security screenings. So, we ask, what is the noise about?

“The basis for placement on the watch list and travel ban is to ensure that those answering EFCC charges are held within the country; and for someone not having a current case with the anti-graft agency, there may be no basis to restrict his movement.”

Fakorede said Yoruba youths all over the world were known to be intelligent and industrious, saying they would never subject themselves to being used by “political jobbers and rejected politicians” for any reason.

He added that “genuine Yoruba youths” would never make “reckless statements” like the one issued by the YYSA.

“Senator Omisore is busy with the arduous task of building alliance across different political parties, with the aim of developing Osun State and using his contacts from his extensive network garnered over the years in the course of his private practice as a successful chartered engineer; and will not allow distractions from fake group like this to discourage him,” Fakorede noted.