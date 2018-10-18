BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC

Making an announcement on Twitter, the party said the defectors were received to their new party by Abom Tony Esu, Director-General of the campaign organisation of Nsima Ekere, the governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has welcomed the “entire chapter and ward exco” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State into its fold.

Making an announcement on Twitter, the party said the defectors were received to their new party by Abom Tony Esu, Director-General of the campaign organisation of Nsima Ekere, the governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 election. 

“The entire Chapter & Ward Exco of the PDP in Obot Akara LGA in Akwa Ibom State have decamped to the APC alongside thousands of their members. They were received into the APC by the DG of Nsima Ekere 2019 Governorship Campaign, Abom Tony Esu, on October 17, 2018,” it said.

The political terrain in Akwa-Ibom has seen some mini-defections since Godswil Akpabio, a two-time former Governor of the state, crossed from the PDP to APC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Fayose: EFCC Gives Update On Probe Of Ex-gov
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Fayose For Two Weeks …Ex-Gov To Sue Anti-Graft Agency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bindo Confirmed Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad