BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has welcomed the “entire chapter and ward exco” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State into its fold.

Making an announcement on Twitter, the party said the defectors were received to their new party by Abom Tony Esu, Director-General of the campaign organisation of Nsima Ekere, the governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 election.

“The entire Chapter & Ward Exco of the PDP in Obot Akara LGA in Akwa Ibom State have decamped to the APC alongside thousands of their members. They were received into the APC by the DG of Nsima Ekere 2019 Governorship Campaign, Abom Tony Esu, on October 17, 2018,” it said.

The political terrain in Akwa-Ibom has seen some mini-defections since Godswil Akpabio, a two-time former Governor of the state, crossed from the PDP to APC.