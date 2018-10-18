BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Sacks 18 LG Caretaker Chairmen — The Second Time In Five Months

The last sack of caretaker committee chairmen in April was to pave way for the conduct of a substantive poll “around May or June”; but five months after, the election still hasn’t been held.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

 

The caretaker committee chairmen in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State have again been dissolved by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The committees were sacked on Thursday by the lawmakers following a unanimous decision at the day’s plenary.

This is the second time in 2018 that these caretaker committee chairmen would be dissolved during the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Bamidele Oloyelogun, Speaker of the Assembly, announced the dissolution at a plenary, following the expiration of an additional six months to the tenure of the caretaker committees.

Segun Ajimatokin, a lawmaker representing Irele Constituency I at the House of Assembly, moved a motion for the dissolution of the committees. 

Hon. Ajimatokin's motion was also immediately seconded by Jamiu Maito, who is representing Akoko North West Constituency I at the state parliament house. 

The two lawmakers argued at the hallowed chamber of the Assembly that the tenure of the caretaker committees had earlier been elongated for a period of six months, which lapsed on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

They explained that since the issue had been extensively debated at the parliamentary meeting of the house. It was, however, resolved that the 18 caretaker committees be dissolved.

"Today, at the parliamentary meeting, members of this honourable house extensively debated the tenure of the local government caretaker committees and resolved that they be dissolved. I hereby move a motion for the dissolution of the committees across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State with immediate effect,” Ajimatokin had said.

The affected 18 local government caretaker committees have been directed to immediately hand over to the directors of Local Government Administration in their respective LGAs.

The last sack of caretaker committee chairmen in April was to pave way for the conduct of a substantive poll “around May or June”; but five months after, the election still hasn’t been held.

