BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension

Thursday’s action from the NHIS board marks Yusuf’s second suspension in a little over a year, as Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, first suspended him in June 2017, after an administrative panel found him guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, nepotism, financial recklessness and theft of public funds to the tune of N919million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

Usman Yusuf, a professor and Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has been suspended.

A source very close to the NHIS told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the suspension was ordered by the NHIS board chaired by Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, a paediatrician with an impressive track of academic, professional and public advocacy accomplishments.

Thursday’s action from the NHIS board marks Yusuf’s second suspension in a little over a year, as Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, first suspended him in June 2017, after an administrative panel found him guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, nepotism, financial recklessness and theft of public funds to the tune of N919million.

In October, Adewole made the suspension indefinite pending action from President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in February 2018, the President reinstated him. The reinstatement was confirmed by a letter to the Minister, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, which made no mention of the allegations against Yusuf but simply urged him to “work harmoniously with the Minister”.

“Yusuf was not at the meeting where his suspension was announced,” the source told Saharareporters. “Apparently, he has been undermining the board, feeling no one can touh him due to his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari and the people running his government.”

Yusuf’s latest suspension will be made public any moment from now, the source added.

Ifenne subsequently confirmed the suspension to journalists, saying it was for financial improprieties, and adding that Mallam Sadiq Abubakar will now act as Executive Secretary in the interim.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Motorcycle Rider To Spend Four Years In Jail For Having Anal Sex With Six Boys
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Ibori Loses Bid To Reverse 13-Year Jail Term By UK Court For £50m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Senator Jibrin Reveals How Bribe-Taking Videos Will Affect Ganduje’s Second Term Bid
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N4.6b Slush Funds: EFCC Detains Fayose
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Confirms Buhari's NPC Nominee With 'Questionable Certificate'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Fayose: EFCC Gives Update On Probe Of Ex-gov
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER You’re Midgets, Ohanaeze Mocks Igbo Presidential Candidates, Backs Obi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Assembly Tells PSP Operators Disengaged By Ambode To Resume ‘Full Operations’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad