BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension

Usman Yusuf, a professor and Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has been suspended.

A source very close to the NHIS told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the suspension was ordered by the NHIS board chaired by Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, a paediatrician with an impressive track of academic, professional and public advocacy accomplishments.

Thursday’s action from the NHIS board marks Yusuf’s second suspension in a little over a year, as Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, first suspended him in June 2017, after an administrative panel found him guilty of allegations of gross misconduct, nepotism, financial recklessness and theft of public funds to the tune of N919million.

In October, Adewole made the suspension indefinite pending action from President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in February 2018, the President reinstated him. The reinstatement was confirmed by a letter to the Minister, signed by the Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, which made no mention of the allegations against Yusuf but simply urged him to “work harmoniously with the Minister”.

“Yusuf was not at the meeting where his suspension was announced,” the source told Saharareporters. “Apparently, he has been undermining the board, feeling no one can touh him due to his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari and the people running his government.”

Yusuf’s latest suspension will be made public any moment from now, the source added.

Ifenne subsequently confirmed the suspension to journalists, saying it was for financial improprieties, and adding that Mallam Sadiq Abubakar will now act as Executive Secretary in the interim.