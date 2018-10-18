Fayose: EFCC Gives Update On Probe Of Ex-gov

Asked why Fayose was still detained for over 24 hours, Uwujaren said “we are still within range. We are not keeping him but interrogating him.”

by Daily Post Oct 18, 2018

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who on Tuesday reported at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office in Abuja in accordance with his promise is still being interrogated by the commission.

Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fayose’s tenure as governor ended on Monday, and he had on Saturday, presented “Hand-over Note’’ to his successor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who was inaugurated on Tuesday.

On arrival at EFCC office, the former governor had said “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October.

“And, like I said to EFCC, they should await my arrival. They had been to my house; they cordoned off my street which I feel personally was unnecessary. It is unwarranted.

“I had led Ekiti, and the best I could give, I have given. Therefore, every question, whatever they need to ask, I will be able to respond appropriately.”

He had in a letter to the EFCC sometime ago, said his term of office “to which I enjoy immunity against investigation and prosecution shall lapse by Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

“As a responsible citizen of our great country, who believes in the rule of law, I wish to inform you of my decision to make myself available in your office on Tuesday, 16th October, 2018 at 1pm.

“It is to clarify issues or answer questions within my knowledge.”

