FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore

Sowore was billed to have a one-hour interview with the radio, but a few minutes to the talk show, it was announced that there was order from “above” for the interview to be stood down.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

In apparent fear of exposing the corruption and rots in the present administration, President Muhamadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) to stop the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, from speaking in an arranged and agreed radio interview.

Sowore was billed to have a one-hour interview with the radio, but a few minutes to the talk show, it was announced that there was order from “above” for the interview to be stood down.

The African Action Congress (AAC) candidate took to social media to express his disappointment of the last-minute cancellation.

He tweeted: “FLASH: Bigwigs at Radio Nigeria Radio Nigeria (FRCN) @frcnnews @radionigeria today canceled my 4pm interview at the Radio station in Abuja after they belatedly found out I was the one and that standing “orders from above” forbids having me on live radio. We will #takeitback through #sowore2019."

