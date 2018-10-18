Governors: We Have No Problem With New Minimum Wage, But We're Still Struggling With N18,000

Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman of the Governors' Forum, said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting of the governors held on Wednesday in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has said it is not against the upward review of the minimum wage, but it is just worried about finding the resources to cater to the new figure, if it is approved.

Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman of the Governors' Forum, said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting of the governors held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Yari, many states were still facing challenges with paying the current minimum wage. 

His words: "The problem of states is the capacity to pay what is agreed. As we speak, we are struggling with N18,000. Some of the states are paying 35 per cent, some 50 per cent and some states have salary arrears.

“So, it is not about only reviewing it, but how we are going to get the resources to cater for it?”

He also noted that Comrade Ayuba Wabba, National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was invited to brief NGF on the performance of states on the use of London and Paris Club refunds.

He said: "We invited the National President of NLC to give us details on how some states performed. Some other states that are not up to date, where are they?

“So, they have signed Memorandum of Understanding with the NLC at the national level and their representatives in states on when they are going to overcome the issue of salary arrears. That has been done and it has been taken to the Central Bank Governor to ensure that those states were also paid.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bindo Confirmed Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News NJC Counters CSNAC, Tells Buhari To Proceed With Justice Abba-Ali’s Supreme Court Nomination
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad