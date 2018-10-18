Motorcycle Rider To Spend Four Years In Jail For Having Anal Sex With Six Boys

Ikwoche said the complainant accused Mohammed of luring his 10-year-old son into his room at Korokpa village, Minna, where he had sex with him through the anus. He said further investigation revealed that the accused person also committed the act with five other boys between the ages of 10 and 12 years, all of Korokpa area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna, capital of Niger State, has sentenced a 23-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Adamu Mohammed, to four years in prison for having anal sex with six boys, all aged between 10 and 2.

Mohammed was docked on the charge of an unnatural offence, in contravention of Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Daniel Ikwoche, the police prosecutor, told the court that one Yusuf Buhari reported the matter at the Chanchaga station on October 6.

Ikwoche said the complainant accused Mohammed of luring his 10-year-old son into his room at Korokpa village, Minna, where he had sex with him through the anus.

He said further investigation revealed that the accused person also committed the act with five other boys between the ages of 10 and 12 years, all of Korokpa area.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The presiding magistrate, Nasiru Muazu, sentenced the accused to four years in prison with hard labour without an option of fine.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ibori Loses Bid To Reverse 13-Year Jail Term By UK Court For £50m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Wike Hit By ‘Certificate Forgery’ Scandal Ahead Of 2019 Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven Things You Should Know About Buhari’s Controversial Executive Order No 6
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Businessman Gets 140 Years Imprisonment For Forging Cheque
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Telephones Hauwa Liman’s Father
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After 'Hobnobbing With The PDP For Long', Sokoto Lawmaker Dumps APC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Fayose: EFCC Gives Update On Probe Of Ex-gov
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku:180 Former Lawmakers Take Position On Obi’s Choice As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Fayose For Two Weeks …Ex-Gov To Sue Anti-Graft Agency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 'APC Doesn't Deserve Anything Of Mine' — Aisha Alhassan Removes Rugs, Tables, Computers She Bought For Party Secretariat
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bindo Confirmed Adamawa APC Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad