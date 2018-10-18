Motorcycle Rider To Spend Four Years In Jail For Having Anal Sex With Six Boys

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna, capital of Niger State, has sentenced a 23-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Adamu Mohammed, to four years in prison for having anal sex with six boys, all aged between 10 and 2.

Mohammed was docked on the charge of an unnatural offence, in contravention of Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Daniel Ikwoche, the police prosecutor, told the court that one Yusuf Buhari reported the matter at the Chanchaga station on October 6.

Ikwoche said the complainant accused Mohammed of luring his 10-year-old son into his room at Korokpa village, Minna, where he had sex with him through the anus.

He said further investigation revealed that the accused person also committed the act with five other boys between the ages of 10 and 12 years, all of Korokpa area.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The presiding magistrate, Nasiru Muazu, sentenced the accused to four years in prison with hard labour without an option of fine.