Policemen In Ibadan Brutalise Driver, Break His Leg

Some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have injured one Toluwalase Abimbola Owolabi, a driver with Globacom Company in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Narrating the ordeal, Muyiwa Owolabi, brother of the victim, stated that Toluwalase was heading home after close of work when the incident happened.

“My brother works as a driver for Globacom and drives one of the top personnel at Glo. They had a dinner that very night and he went to drop his boss at his house around 10pm," he said.

"On the way to his house, he saw the policemen and they flagged him down. He couldn’t stop the car immediately, so he drove to the front, parked and went to meet the officers.”

He said the Police asked why his brother didn’t stop immediately he was flagged down and began to harass him, noting that the officers started beating him to the point that he was unable to walk.

“They began to harass him. They beat him to the extent that his limb got broken and he was unable to walk. The other people in his car ran away from the scene when they saw that the other officers were moving towards them. But, as the driver, he could not abandon his car.”

According to Muyiwa, the Oyo State Police Command is trying to cover up the excesses of their officers by protecting the identity of the officers involved in the incident.

He said: "I called the DPO of Mokola division, Mr Kolawole, who narrated the story to me. He knows the policemen are guilty and the boys on duty didn’t do anything right to deserve the uniform of the Nigeria Police.

“It is quite unfortunate that the Police are trying to cover up the whole issue and are shielding the officers who were involved in the inhuman act.”

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer of Mokola Police division confirmed the incident, but refused to give further comments.