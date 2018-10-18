Policemen In Ibadan Brutalise Driver, Break His Leg

“They began to harass him. They beat him to the extent that his limb got broken and he was unable to walk. The other people in his car ran away from the scene when they saw that the other officers were moving towards them. But, as the driver, he could not abandon his car,” the victim's brother said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

Some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have injured one Toluwalase Abimbola Owolabi, a driver with Globacom Company in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Narrating the ordeal, Muyiwa Owolabi, brother of the victim, stated that Toluwalase was heading home after close of work when the incident happened.

“My brother works as a driver for Globacom and drives one of the top personnel at Glo. They had a dinner that very night and he went to drop his boss at his house around 10pm," he said. 

"On the way to his house, he saw the policemen and they flagged him down. He couldn’t stop the car immediately, so he drove to the front, parked and went to meet the officers.”

He said the Police asked why his brother didn’t stop immediately he was flagged down and began to harass him, noting that the officers started beating him to the point that he was unable to walk.

“They began to harass him. They beat him to the extent that his limb got broken and he was unable to walk. The other people in his car ran away from the scene when they saw that the other officers were moving towards them. But, as the driver, he could not abandon his car.”

According to Muyiwa, the Oyo State Police Command is trying to cover up the excesses of their officers by protecting the identity of the officers involved in the incident.

     

He said: "I called the DPO of Mokola division, Mr Kolawole, who narrated the story to me. He knows the policemen are guilty and the boys on duty didn’t do anything right to deserve the uniform of the Nigeria Police.

“It is quite unfortunate that the Police are trying to cover up the whole issue and are shielding the officers who were involved in the inhuman act.”

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer of Mokola Police division confirmed the incident, but refused to give further comments.

 #SARS: Police Breaks Leg Of 24-Year-Old Man #SARS: Police Breaks Leg Of 24-Year-Old Man

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Governors: We Have No Problem With New Minimum Wage, But We're Still Struggling With N18,000
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Who Obtained N1.5m From Abuja Lady Under False Pretences
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME NSCDC Officials Arrest 'Mad Man' Who Received N1.5million Credit Alert On His Mobile Phone
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights 'Slow, Chaotic' Verification Exercise Leaves Aged Nigeria Airways Retirees In Pains
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Police Tear-Gas Saraki, Secondus, Tambuwal, Lamido, Kwankwaso AT PDP's INEC Protest
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Confirms Buhari's NPC Nominee With 'Questionable Certificate'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Sorry Atiku, You Can’t Buy Integrity, What is Rotten, Is Rotten By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio To Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Fayose: EFCC Gives Update On Probe Of Ex-gov
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspects Confess To Selling 31 Human Heads, Body Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kwara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER You’re Midgets, Ohanaeze Mocks Igbo Presidential Candidates, Backs Obi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad