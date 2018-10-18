Senate Confirms Buhari's NPC Nominee With 'Questionable Certificate'

While presenting the report of the Committee on National Identity Card and National Population on the screening of the nominees, on October 11, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi had said "Dr. Abdul Malik Mohammed Durnnguwa’s nomination was stood down due to questionable certificates".

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durnnguwa as a Commissioner at the National Population Commission (NPC).

The Senate had previously rejected Durnnguwa and stood down his confirmation for allegedly possessing a questionable West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate.

However, in its plenary session on Thursday, the Senate confirmed his appointment as one of the commissioners who will be heading the NPC. See Also Sahara Reporters Senate Rejects Buhari's Nominee Over 'Questionable' WAEC Certificate 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Durnnguwa is one of 23 nominees appointed as commissioners by the Federal Government into the NPC.

The 22 others confirmed as commissioners are: Nwanne Nwabuisi, Dr. Clifford T.O. Zirra, Dr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke, Barr. Isa Audu Buratai, Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa, Sir Richard Odibo, Okereke Darlington Onuabuchi, Mr. A.D. Olusegun Aiyejina, Ejike Ezeh, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam, Prof. Uba S.F. Nnabue and Suleiman Ismaila Lawal.

Others are Professor Jimoh Habibat Isah, Dr. Sa'adu Ayinla Alanamu, Nasir Isa Kwarra, Barr. Aliyu Datti, Yeye (Mrs.) Seyi Adereinokun Olusanya, Prince (Dr.) Olanadiran Garvey Iyantan, Senator Mudasiru Oyetunde Hussain, Mrs. Cecillia Arsun Dapoet, Dr. Ipalibo Macdonald Harry and Sale S. Saany.

While Senator Ali Ndume noted that “When you have questionable certifications, it is the duty of the Committee to verify", Senator Sam Egwu said: “These screenings were done for months and now it is not right to give an individual another two weeks. We cannot function that way".

Senator Gumel Abdullahi stated that his concern was whether the nominee wrote Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and passed.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, suggested that the committee be given four weeks to make its findings and then report back.

Durnnguwa's confirmation on Thursday happened just seven days after. As of the time of filing this report, it wasn't immediately clear if the said certificate had been established to be credible.

SaharaReporters, New York

