Unknown Gunmen Kill APC Treasurer In Ekiti

According to Caleb Ikechukwu, Public Relations Officer of the Police in the state, Adeoye was murdered on Wednesday evening at his residence in Otun, Moba Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2018

Gunmen have killed Moses Adeoye, the treasurer of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State

Adeoye is also the immediate past Chairman of the APC in Moba Local Government Qrea.

“The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we have started our investigation to make sure we apprehend all the perpetrators of this act,” he said.

“We commiserate with his family and assured the people of Ekiti State that the Police is on top of this matter.”

