After Two Failed Marriages, Oni Of Ife Unveils 25-Year-Old Prophetess/Evangelist As New Queen

Naomi, 25, is based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and is an evangelist. The new Queen is also the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2018

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunmusi, has announced Miss Naomi Oluwaseyi as his new Queen.

Naomi, 25, is based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and is an evangelist.

The new Queen is also the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, the Ondo state capital.  

The monarch took to his Twitter page with handle @OoniAdimulaIfe to announce envagelist Naomi as the new bride.  

She will now replace the erswhile Queen, Wuraola.

The Ooni wrote: “I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.  

"Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the 'Fear Of God In You'.  

"It is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen, #OoniOfIfe #Otisese", he wrote. 

 

