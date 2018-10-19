David Mark’s Daughter, Blessing Onuh Dumps PDP After Losing Reps Ticket

It was gathered that Blessing, who is wife of the former Local Government chairman of Otukpo, Innocent Onuh, was advised to step aside for her uncle, Ahubi, but she refused.

by DailyPost Newspaper Oct 19, 2018

Blessing Onuh-Mark, one of the daughters of immediate past President of the Senate, David Mark, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

DAILY POST reports that her defection came barely two weeks after losing the party’s ticket for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency to her uncle, Johnson Egli Ahubi.

Ahubi is the current Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that Blessing, who is wife of the former Local Government chairman of Otukpo, Innocent Onuh, was advised to step aside for her uncle, Ahubi, but she refused.

Before the party’s primaries, Mrs. Onuh pitched her tent with Chief Mike Onoja, who also lost the Benue South Senatorial district ticket of the PDP to Abba Moro, former Interior Minister.

Few weeks after losing the PDP ticket, Onoja joined the Social Democratic Party where the former party’s senatorial flag bearer, Adakole Ijogi, stepped down for him.

A source hinted our reporter on Tuesday that Mrs. Onuh had equally picked the SDP ticket to slug it out in the 2019 general elections with his uncle, Ahubi, and other contenders.

“The truth is, Blessing was not happy with the whole drama that played out. She is also not happy because her father did not use his influence to get her the ticket.

“But (Okpani) Mark told her to wait until 2023 but she refused. Senator Mark doesn’t want to impose his daughter on the people. Now, she has picked the SDP ticket with Mike Onoja who also decamped from PDP last week,” the source hinted this reporter.

A chieftain of the party in Benue South, who pleaded anonymity, described her exit as ‘immaterial’

“She was not known before now as a member of the party, she was only riding on her father’s influence. Her defection is immaterial and we don’t care if she’s leaving or not.

“Well, it has not been made known but I don’t think it is worth discussing,” the PDP chieftain told our reporter in Otukpo.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
DailyPost Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Letter To Pastor Poju By Chinasa Ikelu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics APC Defies INEC, Submits Zamfara Candidates’ List
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose To Explain ‘$5.3M He Got From Obanikoro’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Submits Saraki’s Name To INEC As Its Senatorial Candidate For Kwara Central
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Community In Kajuru LGA
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad