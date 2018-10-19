Delta Former Speaker, Ochei Drags APC, INEC, Ogboru To Court Over Gov Primary

Ochei, who is the plaintiff in the case, told the court that contrary to the judgment, the APC leadership used unknown delegates for the primary poll and therefore urged the court to nullify the primary election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2018

Victor Ochei, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the winner of the controversial state APC governorship primary, Great Ogboru, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Ochei, a governorship aspirant of the APC in a suit with case No FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/ 2018, is seeking among other things, the nullification of the governorship primary election conducted in the state, as well as the declaration that the APC governorship primary election held on September 30, was illegal and unlawful, on the ground that delegates not known to law were used for the exercise.

It would be recalled that during the governorship primary held at the College of Education (Technical), Asaba, factional APC governorship fly bearer, Great Ogboru and the Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, had hijacked the primary process, characterised by crisis. Armed thugs suspected to be working for Ogboru and Omo-Agege were seen with guns shooting sporadically at the venue.

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), and Great Ogboru are defendants in the suit.

Ochei, through his legal counsel, Ahmed Rahi (SAN), noted that a judgment that was delivered by Justice Anwuri Chikere on June 19, authenticated a list of APC delegates in Delta State, alleged that the national leadership of the party sidelined the said list during the primary election.  

Ochei, who is the plaintiff in the case, told the court that contrary to the judgment, the APC leadership used unknown delegates for the primary poll and therefore urged the court to nullify the primary election.

The immediate past speaker also prayed the court for an order compelling the APC to immediately conduct a fresh primary election with the list of delegates endorsed in the consent judgment of the Federal High Court. as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC or its agents from accepting, recognising or utilising the name of Ogboru as winner of the election.

In his 40-paragraphed supporting affidavit, Ochei told the court that he was denied fair participation in the primary election, despite paying the sum of N22.5 million for expression of interest and nomination forms.

Ochei, however, insisted that the court’s order was brazenly violated by the national leadership of the party in the conduct of the primary poll, stating that unless the court intervened, the governorship election in Delta State would "be a product of fraud".

Our correspondent reliably learnt that both the APC and Great Ogboru, through their lawyer, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), have since filed preliminary objections to challenge the competence of the suit.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has adjourned the case till November 13 for adoption of all processes filed in respect of the case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics David Mark’s Daughter, Blessing Onuh Dumps PDP After Losing Reps Ticket
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics FG Bars FRCN From Holding Scheduled Interview With Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics David Mark’s Daughter, Blessing Onuh Dumps PDP After Losing Reps Ticket
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘Entire PDP Ward’ In Akwa Ibom Defects To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku: Peter Obi Speaks On Southeast Govs Working Against Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary Of NHIS, Gets Fresh Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Letter To Pastor Poju By Chinasa Ikelu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections I’ll Continue Holding Jonathan In High Esteem, Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Defies INEC, Submits Zamfara Candidates’ List
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tradition After Two Failed Marriages, Oni Of Ife Unveils 25-Year-Old Prophetess/Evangelist As New Queen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose To Explain ‘$5.3M He Got From Obanikoro’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad