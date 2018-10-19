EXTRA: Kano Assembly To Investigate 'Video Cliffs' Of Governor Ganduje

The Kano State House of Assembly has written to invite Jafar Jafar, the editor of Daily Nigerian, over the publication of a video of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje receiving kickbacks from contractors.

In the letter, which was dated October 18, the state assembly said it is inviting the editor in relation to the “video cliffs”, an obvious error that might have arisen from accented pronunciation of ‘clips’.

The letter read: "I am writing on behalf of the committee to inform you that you are required to attend an investigatory hearing relating to your publication and video cliffs, showing the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, been caught severally on spy camera receiving bribe from contractors.

"All hearings will be public and you will be asked to talk through your recollections of the above incident(s), you will also be given opportunity to offer your perspective, tender exhibits and ask questions."

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2018 at the Kano State House of Assembly lobby.

The videos of Governor Ganduje receiving bribes from alleged contractors went viral on social media over the weekend. The Kano State government has since denied the video, claiming it was doctored.

”We wish to state that there is no iota of truth to these allegations and if indeed there is any such alleged video, it is at best cloned,” Commissioner for Information in the state, Muhammad Garba, said in a statement.