I’ll Continue Holding Jonathan In High Esteem, Says Buhari

Speaking on Thursday evening while hosting some entertainers from Kannywood, the North’s movie industry, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Buhari said: “I will continue to hold former President Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act. He was in power as Deputy Governor (Bayelsa), Governor (Bayelsa), Vice-President and President, all for about 10 years, and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reiterated his respect for former President, Goodluck Jonathan, for accepting the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday evening while hosting some entertainers from Kannywood, the North’s movie industry, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Buhari said: “I will continue to hold former President Jonathan in high esteem as a result of that singular act.

“He was in power as Deputy Governor (Bayelsa), Governor (Bayelsa), Vice-President and President, all for about 10 years, and he voluntarily accepted defeat and surrendered power to me.”

He urged the entertainers to continue using their talent to promote the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity among the diverse socio-political groups in the country.

Also at the programme, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said fans of the entertainers would guarantee Buhari at least five million votes in the 2019 presidential election.

He implored them to use their social-media platforms to promote the achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration ahead of the election.

