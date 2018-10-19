PDP Calls For Immediate Reconstitution Of Osun Election Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Appeal Court to reconstitute the Osun State governorship election petition tribunal.

The party's position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary,.

PDP warned that any further delay would jeopardise the course of justice in the matter, noting that disbanding the panel, if not quickly addressed, would send a wrong signal regarding the integrity of the judiciary.

Earlier on Thursday, members of PDP in the state had stormed the premises of the state high court to protest the disbandment of the three-man election petition tribunal, on the premise that no reason was given for the disbandment.

The panel was set up to adjudicate complaints arising from the conduct of the September 22 governorship election.

The statement read in part: “We invite Nigerians to note that in our lawful effort to reclaim our stolen mandate, PDP duly filed its petition on Tuesday, October 15, 2018, in accordance with Section 285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which prescribed that judgment must be delivered on or before 180 days.

“While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was served, the APC and its candidate [allegedly] evaded service.

“Consequently, the PDP on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, applied for substituted service, which was slated for hearing today, Thursday, October 18, 2018, only to be informed that the panel has been disbanded on Wednesday without any reason and without providing a new panel to hear our matter.

“Election petition matters are sui generis, with specific timeframe allotted to various stages up to the final determination.

“The failure to set up a new panel to timeously hear our application for substituted service on APC and its candidate smacks of a shenanigan to deny our party full justice in the matter.”