VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Jerusalem

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2018

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who was declared missing by the group, resurfaced on Friday in a video that has gone viral online.

Recorded in Jerusalem, Israel, with Kanu clad in a white cap and wrapped in a shawl, the video was shared on Facebook by user Castro Nkume, and according to the narration, it seemed to have been taken on Friday.

 Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Israel Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Israel

Kanu's 'reappearance' comes after more than a year of his whereabouts being unknown following a raid of his residence by the Nigerian Army on September 14, 2017.

When SaharaReporters spoke to his lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, he said he could not independently verify if the video was recent, noting that investigation was still ongoing.

