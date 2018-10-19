We'll Work With Relevant Agencies To Address Flooding In Bayelsa, Says FG

While at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Igbogene area of the Bayelsa State capital, the vice-president said the Federal Government would work with the relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Environment and the National Emergency Monitoring Agency (NEMA) to embark on the building of drainage, canals, and also undertake other plans to soften the effects of the flood.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2018

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo has restated the Federal Government's commitment to addressing flooding in Bayelsa State.

He described the flood situation in the state as a monumental disaster, after a visit to affected farmlands, houses and communities.

Osinbajo, in the company of Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, as well as other government representatives, took a tour of a portion of Yenagoa Local Government area in a Nigerian Air Force helicopter, and viewed houses, schools, farms and churches which had been submerged by flood, and subsequently abandoned by their owners.

In his remarks, Dickson commended the vice-president and his team for taking a tour of the flood-impacted areas of the state capital to see the extent of destruction.

According to the state governor, the extent of destruction seen by the vice-president was one out of the eight local government councils impacted by the flood.

He said: "When we heard that the state ratings for the flood was released by the Federal Government and Bayelsa was omitted, I was surprised. First, I blamed the depth of information.

"Everytime, there is flood, let it be known that Bayelsa is the most affected. The entire state is under the sea level due to its topography. There was flood in 2012 and today, you have seen another one. You have not gone to Ekeremor, Southern Ijaw, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Nembe. We are dealing with the flood disaster that is of monumental proportions."

SaharaReporters, New York

