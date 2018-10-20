After Capturing Farmers, Boko Haram Set Women Free But Butcher Men 'Into Pieces'

Recounting her ordeal, the witness, Ms Rachel Hassan, said: “I hired somebody, a displaced person residing at the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), to work in my farm. The insurgents came and gathered us in one place, they asked women to go and macheted the males."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2018

Boko Haram terrorists have invaded Kuwa-Yangewa village on Maiduguri-Damboa Road in Borno.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday, was targeted at farmers in the area.

An eyewitness told NAN that when the insurgents attacked the community, they asked women to go while the men were macheted.

She also noted that some of the corpses were cut to pieces, and that she reported the case to the GRA Police Station.

Malam Ahmadu Salisu, a relative of one of the victims, said his brother and 11 other farmers of Maduganari area of Maiduguri went to work in their farms in the morning, but were butchered by the insurgents.

“So far, we recovered four corpses from the farms, while eight others are missing or abducted by the insurgents,” he said.

Another victim, Aisha Waziri, said she was informed by her neighbours that her husband was among the victims.

Although the Nigerian Army confirmed two persons killed by the terrorists, sources told SaharaReporters that at least 10 persons were killed.

Speaking on the attack, Brigadier General Abdulamalik Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, said: “Some people went to the farms and Boko Haram insurgents attacked them. They butchered an elderly man and a youth.

“The wife to the elderly man ran and informed the troops, who rushed to the scene to save them. The insurgents fled on sighting the approaching troops. Only two persons were killed and no abduction in the attack."

However, a source in the village told SaharaReporters that the attack happened around 9am on Saturday morning in the outskirts of Molai village.

SaharaReporters was informed that the insurgents rode on utility vehicles to attack the farmers.

"No fewer than 10 farmers were either shot or slaughtered, while more than a dozen were seriously injured by the invaders," the source said.

