Buhari Condemns Killing Of 55 In Kaduna Violence

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest communal violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna State, which claimed 55 lives.

Expressing worries over the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians over misunderstandings that can be resolved peacefully, he said “no culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life", adding that "peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its wellbeing".

He noted that without communal harmony, the environment for the conduct of "our everyday businesses would be impossible to achieve".

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Saturday, quoted Buhari as saying: "Violence cannot be an alternative to peace. On the contrary, reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction. Violence is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Embracing peace is a necessity".

He also commended the Kaduna State Government for its rapid response to the crisis, and appealed to community leaders to engage in regular dialogue to nip imminent crises in the bud.

He further admonished the people to develop the spirit of tolerance and patience at all times.

