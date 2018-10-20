'FG Has Rehabilitated 254 Repentant Boko Haram Members So Far'

Major General Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor said the repentant Boko Haram members benefitted from skill acquisition programmes such as tailoring, carpentry and shoe-making, and were provided with funds and business equipment for their chosen ventures.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2018

At least 254 repentant Boko Haram members have so far been reintegrated into society by the Federal Government.

Major General Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, stated this during a town hall meeting and dialogue with residents of communities affected by Boko Haram on Saturday, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The meeting was organised by the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development, and was designed for the reconciliation and reintegration of repented Boko Haram members from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

According to NAN, Shafa noted that majority of the repented youth were victims of circumstances.

He said: “So far, the Operation Safe Corridor has treated no fewer than 254 repented Boko Haram members.

“Out of this number, 95 were already handed over to their respective states."

He explained that the remaining 157 reintegrated members would soon be dispatched as follows: Adamawa will receive three persons, Yobe seven and Borno 143. Three persons are from Chad Republic.

They have also benefitted from skill acquisition programmes such as tailoring, carpentry and shoe-making, and were provided with funds and business equipment for their business ventures.

According to the coordinator, the operation Safe Corridor is in collaboration with PCNI and National Directorate for Employment where tools and other small business entrepreneur equipment for the reintegrated members are distributed.

He solicited the support of the affected communities.

General Theophilus Danjuma, the PCNI chairman, said the initiative was in collaboration with various government and non-governmental authorities towards rehabilitation, resettlement and reintegration in the region.

Danjuma, who was represented by Asmau Joda, said the initiative had made major efforts in assisting and restoring the economic development of the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Capturing Farmers, Boko Haram Set Women Free But Butcher Men 'Into Pieces'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Jerusalem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Many Feared Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Two Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram 24 Hours To Boko Haram's Deadline, ICRC Begs FG To Rescue Abducted Aid Workers
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
ACTIVISM BBOG Members March Silently But Weep Openly To Protest Hauwa Liman's Execution
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Obasanjo Mocks Tinubu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption IN FULL: EFCC's 11 Charges Against Fayose
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Windscreens Cracked As Hailstones Fall On Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Certificate Forgery: Why We Prosecute Adeleke, Spare Adeosun – Poilce
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech FLASHBACK: Excerpt Of Interview With Ogunade Confirming Who Killed Dele Giwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Tradition After Two Failed Marriages, Oni Of Ife Unveils 25-Year-Old Prophetess/Evangelist As New Queen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu To Address 'World Press Conference' From Jerusalem 'Within 24 Hours'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nnamdi Kanu Has Agreed To Work With Us To Vote Buhari Out, Says Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption N4.65bn ONSA Fund: EFCC Moves Fayose To Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram After Capturing Farmers, Boko Haram Set Women Free But Butcher Men 'Into Pieces'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad