'FG Has Rehabilitated 254 Repentant Boko Haram Members So Far'

At least 254 repentant Boko Haram members have so far been reintegrated into society by the Federal Government.

Major General Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, stated this during a town hall meeting and dialogue with residents of communities affected by Boko Haram on Saturday, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The meeting was organised by the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development, and was designed for the reconciliation and reintegration of repented Boko Haram members from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

According to NAN, Shafa noted that majority of the repented youth were victims of circumstances.

He said: “So far, the Operation Safe Corridor has treated no fewer than 254 repented Boko Haram members.

“Out of this number, 95 were already handed over to their respective states."

He explained that the remaining 157 reintegrated members would soon be dispatched as follows: Adamawa will receive three persons, Yobe seven and Borno 143. Three persons are from Chad Republic.

They have also benefitted from skill acquisition programmes such as tailoring, carpentry and shoe-making, and were provided with funds and business equipment for their business ventures.

According to the coordinator, the operation Safe Corridor is in collaboration with PCNI and National Directorate for Employment where tools and other small business entrepreneur equipment for the reintegrated members are distributed.

He solicited the support of the affected communities.

General Theophilus Danjuma, the PCNI chairman, said the initiative was in collaboration with various government and non-governmental authorities towards rehabilitation, resettlement and reintegration in the region.

Danjuma, who was represented by Asmau Joda, said the initiative had made major efforts in assisting and restoring the economic development of the area.