INEC, Security Agencies Robbed Buhari Of Bayelsa Votes In 2015, Says Sylva

Timipre Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies deployed to the state during the 2015 presidential election of working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rob President Muhammadu Buhari of votes in his favour by people of the state.

According to Sylva, the actual results showed that Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Bayelsa with a wide margin in 2015, but were denied their victory during collation and announcement of result.

The former governor and the leader of the APC in the state stated this on Friday at a rally held at the state secretariat to receive more than 2,000 PDP decampees from Otuan community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area. He also vowed that the APC will resist any attempt by the INEC, security agencies, and the opposition party to "rob President Muhammadu Buhari of his votes in Bayelsa".

He said: "In the morning of the election, the DSS accosted me and harassed me not to move. And we can see, individuals and results were being shunned out automatically by INEC.

"The Police also did not do the right thing. They accosted APC boys during elections. This time, we will resist such illegal actions. We will not give in this time around. Police should do the right thing. We want INEC to do the right thing because they did not do the right thing during the last election."

Sylva also alleged that PDP was "stockpiling arms to kill the same people they promised to govern".

He continued: "President Buhari loves Bayelsa people and that is why he is coming to the state next week. The last time, they did not allow some party members vote and feel secure. We are ready and we will resist them. We will show them that Bayelsa is an APC state.

"In the next elections, nobody can rob us of election victories again. We will show Bayelsa and Nigerians at large that Bayelsa is for APC. Buhari has done well for the people of Bayelsa State in the area of roads, agriculture and many others. Buhari loves Bayelsa people and the Bayelsa people love him."

He accused the present administration in the state of poor governance.

He said: "Armed robbers and armed gangs have taken over Bayelsa. This administration sacks at will and borrows huge amount of money, despite the huge amount that comes to the state. Very soon, they will borrow our soul.

"The only project they claim to be doing is the Cargo Airport project. They have been borrowing under the cover of the project. The project is the most expensive in the country. How many are we that the state government can not take care of its people? Bayelsa people should shine their eyes. We have to chase them out and we must be peaceful."