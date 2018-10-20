Man Loses Teeth As APC, PDP Youths Clash In Makurdi

by Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi Oct 20, 2018

Several supporters of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were yesterday left injured in the aftermath of a clash between both sides at Gyado Villa,Makurdi,the  Benue state capital .

There was an exchange of words which resulted in a fight with one of the APC boys losing two teeth.

But for the timely intervention of personnel of the Nigeria  Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , the incident would have probably claimed lives.

Tersoo Baki urged youths in the area to eschew violence and bitterness in politics.

Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

