Man Loses Teeth As APC, PDP Youths Clash In Makurdi

Several supporters of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were yesterday left injured in the aftermath of a clash between both sides at Gyado Villa,Makurdi,the Benue state capital .

There was an exchange of words which resulted in a fight with one of the APC boys losing two teeth.

But for the timely intervention of personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , the incident would have probably claimed lives.

APC Youth leader in the state, Tersoo Baki ,accused PDP supporters of provoking the fight by mounting a bill board of Governor Samuel Ortom on the same spot APC youths had erected one for their party.

Tersoo Baki urged youths in the area to eschew violence and bitterness in politics.